Spartans close out regular season with pair of wins Published 11:53 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

Top-ranked South Warren closed out the regular season with a pair of wins Saturday, downing host Marshall County 15-0 and beating Trigg County 11-1.

The Spartans, ranked No. 1 in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association state poll, got a one-hit shutout from junior Courtney Norwood in the win against Marshall County. Norwood fired seven innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out 12 batters to earn the complete-game win.

Layla Ogden added to her state-leading home run total with a blast as part of a 3-for-4 day that included a homer, a double and three RBIs. McLaine Hudson was 3-for-4 with a triple, three stolen bases and three RBIs, Parker Willoughby went 2-for-3 with a double, Jenna Lindsey was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, Kinleigh Russell was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Hayden Holloway homered and drove in two runs, Hadley Borders had a triple and an RBI, and Keegan Pruitt also drove in a run.

Ogden hit her second home run of the day – her state-leading 20th – in the win against Trigg. Ogden, who also drove in two runs, earned the win after pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing one run off two hits and three walks while striking out six.

Russell connected for a grand slam as part of a 3-for-4 day with a homer, a double and four RBIs. Hudson went 2-for-3 with a home run – her 18th, tied for second in the state – and two RBIs. Borders was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Willoughby notched a double and an RBI, and Kaylee Wilson chipped in with an RBI.

South Warren (29-3) faces Bowling Green in the District 14 Tournament semifinals Monday at Greenwood High School.