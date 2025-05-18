LONG GONE: Asheville powers past Hot Rods to earn series split Published 8:27 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods were undone by an Asheville power surge — falling to the Tourists 6-2 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Asheville hit four homers, two from leadoff hitter Joseph Sullivan, to take the final game of the series and earn a split against the Hot Rods.

“We left some pitches up in the zone,” BG manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “They took advantage and that is what you are supposed to do. Whenever you get a pitch up in the zone, you’re not supposed to miss it. Credit to their hitters, they didn’t miss it today.”

Drew Vogel got it going with a solo shot in the second and Sullivan added a solo shot one inning later to give Asheville (18-21) a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green (21-18) was able to tie it in the bottom of the third with a little help from Asheville. A fielding error allowed the first run to score, with Adrian Santana crossing the plate with the tying run after a balk by Anderson Brito.

The offense was stifled from there, finishing the day with four hits — one in the final six innings.

Asheville regained the lead in the fifth on a two-run homer in the fifth off reliever T.J. Fondtain. Sullivan capped the scoring with a two-run shot in the seventh.

Santana finished with two hits for the Hot Rods. Hayden Snelsire, making his second start of the season, allowed two runs and three hits with four strikeouts in four innings.

Despite the loss, the Hot Rods remain tied with Rome for the South Atlantic League South Division lead as the season hits the quarter pole. With about 30 games left in the first half, Bowling Green continues to look for consistency. Valenzuela said his team is trending in the right direction.

“They are getting comfortable with the league,” Valenzuela said. “They are getting more used to the travel. They are getting into a routine now. It’s been fun watching them go through the whole season. We are basically 37-38 games in and it’s been a fun growing experience as a coach. I feel like this year we have to coach them a little more because of the group, but they are going to be fine. They are coming into their own and it is going to be a fun little stretch towards the end of the first half.”

The one mystery in the first half has been Bowling Green’s home record, which sits at 8-10. The loss denied the Hot Rods the first home series win of the season. In three home series, BG has two splits and a series loss. By contrast, Bowling Green is 13-8 on the road with two series wins and a split.

“That’s a little crazy, but we are still playing well,” Valenzuela said. “We haven’t played our best baseball yet, I don’t think, and we are still up in the standings. Credit to these guys for finding ways and hopefully we will be able to turn it around the next week.”

Bowling Green will get a chance to improve on the home record when the Hot Rods begin a six-game series with Greenville at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s a rare off day at home on Monday, giving Bowling Green a chance to refresh before the series begins.

“It was crazy to walk in and not have to pack my printer and pack a bag,” Valenzuela said. “I’m looking forward to having an actual off day without having to do anything. We will be ready to get back after it on Tuesday.”