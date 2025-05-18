Warren County grand jury returns indictments

Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

By the Daily News

The following people were indicted May 7 by a Warren County grand jury:

Melody Jane Baire, 64, Hamilton, Ohio, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving; transfer bond.

Tony Allen Brindley, 50, 736 E. 12th Ave., #1, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Email newsletter signup

Kaelin Breyon Dewalt, 32, 550 Windfield Drive, #A3 or Chapmansboro, Tennessee, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Lamount Yule Edmonds AKA Lamont Yule Edmonds, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Ryan Douglas Franklin, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; $25,000 cash bond.

Terry Wayne Hardin, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Shelia Kay Howard, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt; $2,500 cash bond.

Candace Renea Hubbard, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Jerome Huntley, 55, 319 Scott Lane, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse; $10,000 cash bond.

Kim Marie Krohn, 48, 535 Wren Road, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $3,500 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Christopher Damion Lee, 43, 2265 Blue Level Providence Road, Rockfield or 835 Halls Chapel Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, obstructed vision and/or windshield; transfer bond.

James Charles Miller Jr., 69, 2042 Rock Creek, #8, first-degree sexual abuse; $100,000 cash bond.

Joshua Thomas Miller, 40, 4431 Hydro Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Sheena Marie Webb, 42, 270 Woosley Drive, Smiths Grove, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in original container, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.

James Callahan Minnick, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Cyprian Nathaniel Porter, 20, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $500 cash bond.

Sayeed Masudur Rahim, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.

Pedro Ramirez, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Tyrus Lydell Satterfield, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a witness, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.

Dalton Trace Story AKA Dalton Trace Tipton, 19, 424 Jennings Drive, Apt. 1, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest; transfer bond.

Cameron Zuehlsdorf, 33, address unknown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

More News

Revered music venue Tidball’s closes

Barren murder case dismissed against mother, daughter

A light pole went down on the greenways trail along cemetery road. Vehicle tracks make it appear a vehicle struck it, noted Debi West, public information officer for the City of Bowling Green.

Friday storm weather brings hail, felled trees and widespread outages

Roy selected as vice president of development at Center for Courageous Kids

Print Article