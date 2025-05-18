Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

The following people were indicted May 7 by a Warren County grand jury:

Melody Jane Baire, 64, Hamilton, Ohio, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving; transfer bond.

Tony Allen Brindley, 50, 736 E. 12th Ave., #1, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Kaelin Breyon Dewalt, 32, 550 Windfield Drive, #A3 or Chapmansboro, Tennessee, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Lamount Yule Edmonds AKA Lamont Yule Edmonds, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Ryan Douglas Franklin, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; $25,000 cash bond.

Terry Wayne Hardin, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Shelia Kay Howard, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt; $2,500 cash bond.

Candace Renea Hubbard, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Jerome Huntley, 55, 319 Scott Lane, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse; $10,000 cash bond.

Kim Marie Krohn, 48, 535 Wren Road, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $3,500 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Christopher Damion Lee, 43, 2265 Blue Level Providence Road, Rockfield or 835 Halls Chapel Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, obstructed vision and/or windshield; transfer bond.

James Charles Miller Jr., 69, 2042 Rock Creek, #8, first-degree sexual abuse; $100,000 cash bond.

Joshua Thomas Miller, 40, 4431 Hydro Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Sheena Marie Webb, 42, 270 Woosley Drive, Smiths Grove, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in original container, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.

James Callahan Minnick, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Cyprian Nathaniel Porter, 20, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $500 cash bond.

Sayeed Masudur Rahim, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.

Pedro Ramirez, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Tyrus Lydell Satterfield, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with a witness, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.

Dalton Trace Story AKA Dalton Trace Tipton, 19, 424 Jennings Drive, Apt. 1, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest; transfer bond.

Cameron Zuehlsdorf, 33, address unknown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.