Calhoun to take part in National Youth Leadership Forum Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Clarence Calhoun IV of Bowling Green will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM on the campus of Vanderbilt University this summer.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Calhoun was nominated to attend the forum by his science teacher, Ms. Gretchen Hines of W.R. McNeill Elementary.

He is an active and dedicated student involved in the Gifted & Talented Program, Academic

Team and Strings Program. He is also involved in several clubs, including We The People, which supports local veterans. He was voted as a Kindness Ambassador and he puts his creativity to use with STLP.

Outside of school, Calhoun is passionate about playing Little League baseball and helping his little brother.

He has aspirations to attend Vanderbilt University and double major in biology and paleontology.

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world.