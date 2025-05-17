Five Warren County residents awarded PEO STAR Scholarships Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

The PEO STAR Scholarship Board of Trustees has awarded 1,146 scholarships throughout the United States and Canada for the 2025-2026 academic year, with five of the scholarships being awarded to outstanding young women in Warren County.

Honette Irakiza, daughter of Dominique Gumirakiza and Speciose Nyiramana, graduated from South Warren High School. She will attend the University of Louisville, pursuing a degree in political science. She is sponsored by PEO Chapter AH, Bowling Green.

Lola Norman, daughter of Nicole and Keith Norman, graduated from The Gatton Academy. She will attend Vanderbilt University, majoring in molecular and cellular biology. She is sponsored by PEO Chapter D, Bowling Green.

Hope Hensley, daughter of Ginny and Drew Hensley, graduated from Bowling Green High School. She will attend Western Kentucky University, majoring in communication sciences and disorders, with a minor in musical theatre. She is sponsored by PEO Chapter AD, Bowling Green.

Audrey Elizabeth Wallace, daughter of Amy and Brian Wallace, graduated from Bowling Green High School. She will attend will Baylor University, majoring in secondary education, and mathematics. She is sponsored by PEO Chapter J, Lexington.

Kathyrn Harris, daughter of Kim Harris and Billy Harris, graduated from Bowling Green High School. She will attend Western Kentucky University, majoring in molecular biotechnology. She is sponsored by PEO Chapter O, Bowling Green.

The scholarship recipients will receive $2,500 each and all are commended for their academic achievements, leadership and service in their school and community.

The PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited post secondary educational institution in the next academic year.

PEO is a sisterhood of women who are purposeful and passionate about celebrating, supporting and motivating women with a mission to help women around the world advance through education by providing scholarships, grants and loans. Founded in 1869 it is a global organization with chapters in the US and Canada with a strong history of supporting women’s educational advancements.