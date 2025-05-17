Roy selected as vice president of development at Center for Courageous Kids Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Brian Roy has been appointed vice president of development at the Center for Courageous Kids, a not-for-profit medical camp in Scottsville dedicated to empowering children with disabilities and serious illnesses.

In this role, Roy will oversee all development efforts, including donor relations, fundraising strategy and community partnerships.

Roy most recently served as senior director of camping services and director of YMCA Camp Abnaki at the Greater Burlington YMCA in Vermont, where he also held roles as associate director and program director.

Prior to that, he served as program director at the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA. He has also worked as assistant director for the Essex Junction (VT) Recreation and Parks Department and as a digital strategist for Dealer.com.

A native of Burlington, Vermont, he earned at Bacheor of Arts degree from Southern New Hampshire University and a masters degree from the University of New Hampshire.