Area students incducted into nursing honor society at Lindsey Wilson Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Abbie Nunn of Smiths Grove (class of 2026) and Jared Wyatt of Glasgow (class of 2026) were inducted Lindsey Wilson College’s chapter of Sigma Tau Theta, the international honor society of nursing.

Known as Sigma, the 103-year-old honor society’s members include clinical nurses and administrators, academic nurse educators and researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs and others working to fulfill the organization’s vision of connected, empowered nurse leaders transforming global healthcare.

Lindsey Wilson’s Alpha Iota chapter of Sigma held its induction ceremony for seven nursing students and one nursing professional on May 1.