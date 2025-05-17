Area students awarded Independence Bank scholarships

Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

By the Daily News

Several area students were among 71 high school seniors from across Kentucky to receive a scholarship from the 2025 Independence Bank Scholarship program.

Ryan Loairs of Greenwood High School was awarded the Guy Reisz Scholarship ($5,000) and Aiden Stathers of Bowling Green High School was a Charles Reid Finalist ($500). Other scholarship winners were Jayron Jefferson, Logan County High School, Logan County Community Board ($2,000); Aidan Stathers, Bowling Green High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); Neely Clark, Foundation Christian Academy, Warren County Community Board ($500); Hope Bush, Greenwood High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); Sadiki Asumani, South Warren High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); Shivam Mishra, Bowling Green High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); and Karlie Carroll, Warren East High School, Warren County Community Board ($500).

More than 460 applications were received from across the bank’s 15-county footprint, showcasing a wide variety of student achievements and community contributions. Awards ranged from $500 to $15,000, with ten recipients earning scholarships of $5,000 or more.

Email newsletter signup

Applicants were selected through a comprehensive review process that evaluates academic excellence, financial need, extracurricular involvement, community service and personal essays.

More Community

Roy selected as vice president of development at Center for Courageous Kids

Area students named to University of Cumberlands dean’s list

Willoughby graduates from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Chandler graduates from Carson-Newman University

Print Article