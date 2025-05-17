Area students awarded Independence Bank scholarships Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Several area students were among 71 high school seniors from across Kentucky to receive a scholarship from the 2025 Independence Bank Scholarship program.

Ryan Loairs of Greenwood High School was awarded the Guy Reisz Scholarship ($5,000) and Aiden Stathers of Bowling Green High School was a Charles Reid Finalist ($500). Other scholarship winners were Jayron Jefferson, Logan County High School, Logan County Community Board ($2,000); Aidan Stathers, Bowling Green High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); Neely Clark, Foundation Christian Academy, Warren County Community Board ($500); Hope Bush, Greenwood High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); Sadiki Asumani, South Warren High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); Shivam Mishra, Bowling Green High School, Warren County Community Board ($500); and Karlie Carroll, Warren East High School, Warren County Community Board ($500).

More than 460 applications were received from across the bank’s 15-county footprint, showcasing a wide variety of student achievements and community contributions. Awards ranged from $500 to $15,000, with ten recipients earning scholarships of $5,000 or more.

Applicants were selected through a comprehensive review process that evaluates academic excellence, financial need, extracurricular involvement, community service and personal essays.