Area students named to University of Cumberlands dean’s list Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Several area students were named to the spring 2025 semester dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands.

They are: Josh Akin of Franklin, Kelsey Appleby of Park City, Dratavyn Barber of Bowling Green, Heidi Bell of Franklin, Maelynn Bilicki of Morgantown, Tammy Cardwell of Franklin, Cailee Carter of Cave City, Rylee Carter of Bowling Green, Smith Carter of Bowling Green. Heather Cline of Auburn, Abigail Coots of Bowling Green, Anslee Crosby of Bowling Green, Erika Davis of Bowling Green, Kasandra Dillard of Glasgow, Jazzlyn Douglas of Glasgow, Brandon Drury of Glasgow, LeAnna Emberton of Glasgow, Jenna Gardner of Glasgow. Nataleigh Garmon of Glasgow. Taylen Gray of Glasgow, Jessica Greathouse of Rochester, Takaven Griffin of Russellville, Jackson Harrison of Glasgow, Kaleb Harville of Bowling Green, Taylor Hazelwood of Brownsville, Bethany Helson of Bee Spring, Julianne King of Bowling Green, Stefanie King of Bowling Green, Levi Lacefield of Bowling Green, Kai Lian of Bowling Green, Anthony Lindsey of Smiths Grove, Amanda Mayes of Lewisburg, Teresa McGrew of Bee Spring, Kimberly Perring of Smiths Grove, Matthew Propst of Bowling Green, Madison Sams of Smiths Grove, Daniel Sansom of Oakland, Amanda Schrader of Bowling Green, Katie Smith of Mammoth Cave, Rory Sponhouse of Glasgow, Destiny Travis of Franklin, Elizabeth Vibbert of Glasgow, Ashley Warner of Franklin, Macie White of Bowling Green, Kylee Wilson of Cave City and Laura Wilson of Cave City

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.50 for the semester and be in good academic standing.