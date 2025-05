Dunn elected Kentucky FCCLA president Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Bowling Green High School junior Cayden Dunn was elected as the 2025-26 Kentucky FCCLA president. Dunn was also chosen to participate in the 2025 Governor’s Scholars Program.

He is the son of Meca and Corey Dunn and grandson of Yvonne Bryant Williams, all of Bowling Green.