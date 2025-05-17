Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Shawn and Carol Reeder to Jeff and Lorraine Prewitt, Lot 263, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $281,000.

Ashleigh and Joshua Carroll to Casey and Alexander Hamby, Lot 1, Hemlock Heights subdivision, $219,000.

Elijah Properties LLC to to Joseph McGinnis, Lot 125 Winfield Acres, $295,000.

Jamie and Michael Lowerre to Mirela Turcinovic and Irfan Husic, Lot 52, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $354,900.

Skye Properties LLC to Sapient Spaces LLC, Lots 38, 38-1 and 38-2, Townhome plat revision $565,000.

BSVC LLC to Carl Jose R. Zapata and Natalia Marie Calescibetta, Lot 12, Lansing Lane subdivision, $269,900.

Cody Coll to Cassandra Bell, Lot 91, Springwater subdivision, $270,000.

Phillip and Michelle Neal to John and Amy Cowan, Lot 15, Hartland subdivision, $700,000.

Gayle and Bobby Arterburn to David Houchens, Lot 21, Jones Highland addition, no tax.

B ‘n R Realty LLC to Edin and Senada Memic, Lot 595, Greystone subdivision, $325,000.

Edin and Senada Memic to Redzo Mujanovic and Nejla Omeragic, Lot 253, Summit subdivision, $785,000.

Barry and Jessie Griffith to Andrew and Vanessa Simmons, Lot 91, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $290,000.

Angela Cabrera and Diego Cabrera Fernandez to Robert and Stacy Evans, Lot 8-1, Rivergreen subdivision, $160,000.

Estate of John Moore to Afton and Braden Proffitt, Lot 31, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $489,900.

Flowers by Shirley Inc. to JDED LLC, Lot 9-1. E.W. Kinser subdivision, $75,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc. to Zachary Korte and Kellie Cheyenne Rogers, Lot 65, Harmony subdivision, $279,900.

Randy and Phyllis Hunley to Matthew and Rachel Mabry, Lot 45, Cobblestone subdivision, $406,000.

Kyle and Lillian Davis to Caleb and Erin Brackin, Lot 241, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $395,700.

Jeremy and Shauna Stice to David and Jamie Schnaak, Lot 181, Cumberland Ridge major subdivision, $568,000.

First of the Month LLC to Rise & Rest Farms LLC, land near Bowling Green-Richardsville Pike, no tax.

Pearl Investments LLC to Derreck Hall and Debra Royer, Lot 667, Greystone subdivision, $297,000.

Geneva Cornell to Samco LLC, land on Springhill Road, $100,000.

Gary and Joyce Dunagan to Gary and Joyce Dunagan, Lot 76, Meadowview subdivision, no tax.

Flora Templeton Stuart to Creason Grove LLC, Lot 1-1, Stuart & Long property subdivision, no tax.

Big Dog Investments LLC to Tony Barber, land on Stubbins Street, $25,000.

Tracy Trogden to Luie Trudy and Regina Desiree Trudy, land near Hammett Hill Road, $425,000.

Thanks Dad LLC to Mark and Karen Brush, Lot 18, Lot 18, minor plat book 31, page 98, $575,000.

Wanda Dishon to Brent and Leanna Dishon, Lot 9, Shamrock Acres subdivision, no tax.

Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Coastal Construction & Remodeling LLC, Lots 16 and 17, Meadowlawn addition, $125,000.

Nancy Lindsey and James and Leigh Lindsey to John and Veronica Lindsey, Lot 492, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $335,000.

Myles & Sons Properties LLC to Myles Properties LLC, Lot 28-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas at Carter Crossings, $315,000.

Keith and Vickie Morgan to Timothy and Katarina Wiese, Lot 71, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $450,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County Inc. to Marchell Long, Lot 11-40, Durbin Village subdivision, $193,000.

Stephanie Thomas to Stephanie Thomas, land near Castle Drive, no tax.

Julia Ianello to Jessica Thomsen and Michael Healy, Lot 60, Lake Ayre Estates, $273,900.

Taibo’s Home LLC to Van Anh Taylor, Lot 74, Cedar Grove subdivision, $1,400,000.

Vivian Hubble to Bryn and Stacey Pounds, Lot 53, Covington Grove subdivision, $719,900.

Stacie and William Rector III to Rayford and Antoinette Broussard, Lot 81, South Oaks subdivision, $325,000.

T&C Homes LLC to Deborah Miller and Anna Hall, Lot 69, Breckenridge subdivision, $510,000.

Gregory and Lenora Isenberg to Daniel Slaughter and Marie Roper, Lot 14, Northgate Country Estates, $235,000.

Margo Investments LLC to Square Footage LLC, Lot 16, Merrick Place Court subdivision, $210,000.

David and Karin Holland to Roger and Alisa Toon, Lot 7, Walnut Ridge subdivision, $565,000.