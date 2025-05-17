Crenshaw, Barton lead WKU in Day 2 of CUSA Outdoor Championships Published 9:00 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

Western Kentucky’s track and field teams wrapped up Day 2 of action at the Conference USA Outdoor Championships on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

WKU’s Sam Crenshaw highlighted the day’s events with a bronze medal finish in the men’s pole vault. His mark of 5.08 meters is a new outdoor program record. The freshman holds the top three marks in outdoor program history in addition to the indoor record.

To start action on Saturday, WKU’s Rachel Payne managed a top-five finish in the women’s heptathlon, garnering 4,585 points.

Email newsletter signup

In the men’s shot put, Kaison Barton became the first Hilltopper of the day to earn a medal with a third-place finish in the event with a toss of 16.85 meters. This marks the second straight year the native of Semmes, Alabama, has done so in the championship event.

In the men’s 800 meters, Trevor Hudnall managed a fifth-place finish and Wade Balcom claimed eighth. Both qualified for the final on Sunday evening. Start time is set for 7:25 p.m.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Gianna Huerta set a new school record with a time of 1:03 and qualified for the finals on Sunday.

In the men’s 200-meter dash preliminary round, Kameron Horton took first, setting a new PR with a mark of 20.47 seconds. Horton’s mark currently stands at No. 17 in all of NCAA DI in 2025. Brunel Desinor also qualified for Sunday’s final with a mark of 20.87, good for a personal best.

Five Hilltoppers managed to qualify for final events in their respective events on the track. Eight set a new personal best when the events of the day had been tallied.

In the women’s 800, Nayla Martin set a new PR with a time of 2:13, good for 13th place. Addie Frisch also managed a new personal best in the event with a time of 2:16, taking 15th.

Kennedy Coradini managed to set a new PR in the shot put with a toss of 10.92 meters.

In the men’s 400 hurdles, Henry Fisher set a new PR with a mark of 54.44.

Arielle Phillips set a PR in the women’s steeplechase with a time of 11:32.

WKU will wrap up action at the Conference USA Outdoor Championships on Sunday in Murfreesboro. Action is slated to get underway at 11 a.m. The meet will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Men’s Results

200 (Prelims)

1st – Kameron Horton – 20.47* (q)

5th – Brunel Desinor – 20.87* (q)

16th – Zachariah Taylor – 21.60

800 (Prelims)

5th – Trevor Hudnall – 1:54.05 (q)

8th – Wade Balcom – 1:54.33 (q)

13th – Hollis Johnson – 1:55.86

400 Hurdles (Prelims)

9th – Henry Fisher – 54.44*

High Jump

10th – Van Thrasher – 1.87 (6-01.5)

Pole Vault

3rd – Sam Crenshaw – 5.08 (16-08)

Shot Put

3rd – Kaison Barton – 16.85 (55-03.5)

7th – Luke Stegman – 16.22 (53-02.75)

11th – Hunter Coslow – 15.82 (51-11)

15th – Luke McQueen – 14.72 (48-03.5)

17th – LeAndre Bolen – 12.99 (42-07.5)

Decathlon

6th – Joey Raybourne – 5,882

7th – Blake Foster – 5,132

110 Hurdles

6th – Joey Raybourne – 17.17

Discus

1st – Blake Foster – 39.92 (130-11)

6th – Joey Raybourne – 26.87 (88-02)

Pole Vault

5th – Joey Raybourne – 3.85 (12-07.5)

6th – Blake Foster – 3.35 (10-11.75)

Javelin

2nd – Blake Foster – 49.98 (163-11)

5th – Joey Raybourne – 40.82 (133-11)

1500

1st – Joey Raybourne – 4:50.36

7th – Blake Foster – 5:54.07

Women’s Results

800 (Prelims)

13th – Nayla Martin – 2:13.88*

15th – Addie Frisch – 2:16.19*

22nd – Kalina Urbaniak – 2:30.21

400 Hurdles (Prelims)

8th – Gianna Huerta – 1:03.06* (q)

3000 Steeplechase

12th – Arielle Phillips – 11:32.65*

High Jump

15th – Rachel Payne – 1.57 (5-01.75)

Shot Put

6th – Jayla Gilbert – 14.04 (46-00.75)

13th – Kennedy Coradini – 10.92 (35-10)*

Heptathlon

5th – Rachel Payne – 4,585

9th – Madison Rabe – 4,175

Long Jump

4th – Madison Rabe – 5.31 (17-05.25)

6th – Rachel Payne – 5.21 (17-01.25)

Javelin

4th – Rachel Payne – 27.54 (90-04)

8th – Madison Rabe – 21.65 (71-00)

800

3rd – Rachel Payne – 2:26.85

5th – Madison Rabe – 2:27.36