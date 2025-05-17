SLIDE SHOW: Tops drop home game against Jax State
Published 7:11 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025
Western Kentucky senior second baseman Austin Haller (2) crosses first base safely as Jacksonville State junior first baseman Brady Thomas (7) reaches for the ball in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior pitcher Lucas Hartman (20) pitches to Jacksonville State sophomore second baseman Cooper Blauser (2) in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior first baseman Kyle Hayes (30) reaches to catch the ball to get Jacksonville State junior catcher Grayson Ashe (10) out at first in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky junior Camden Ross (8) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior second baseman Austin Haller (2) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky junior catcher Kyle Hvidsten (17) lines up to hit a home run in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky junior catcher Kyle Hvidsten (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky junior catcher Kyle Hvidsten (17) celebrates hitting a home run with his teammates in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior pitcher Cal Higgins (45) pitches to
Jacksonville State freshman third baseman Matthew Cash (51) in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky junior centerfielder Ryan Wideman (33) catches a fly ball hit by Jacksonville State sophomore second baseman Cooper Blauser (2) in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior second baseman Austin Haller (2) throws the ball to senior first baseman Kyle Hayes (30) to get Jacksonville State junior short stop Caleb Johnson (1) out on first in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior right fielder Ethan Lizama (13) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky freshman short stop Reid Howard (3) returns to first as Jacksonville State junior first baseman Brady Thomas (7) reaches to catch the ball in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior first baseman Kyle Hayes (30) hits a foul ball in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky freshman short stop Reid Howard (3) slides into third base as Jacksonville State freshman third baseman Matthew Cash (51) reaches to tag him out in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky junior Caleb Niehaus (23) bats in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Western Kentucky senior second baseman Austin Haller (2) sprints to third in the Hilltoppers’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The WKU Hilltoppers lost 9-6 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The loss marks the third time the team has lost at home in the past 33 games. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.
