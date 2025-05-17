SLIDE SHOW: Tops drop home game against Jax State Published 7:11 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

1 of 18

The WKU Hilltoppers lost 9-6 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Nick Denes Field on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The loss marks the third time the team has lost at home in the past 33 games. WKU will travel to Lynchburg, Va., next week to play in the C-USA Tournament.

Email newsletter signup