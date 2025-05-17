SLIDE SHOW: Spartans advance to state semifinals with win over Manual
Published 5:48 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025
South Warren sophomore Haydon Bird (34) celebrates after scoring a point in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Haydon Bird (34) shoots a goal past DuPont Manual’s Eli Robinson (30) in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Cody Woods (5) stops a shot at the goal in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Mason Black (30) takes a shot at the goal over DuPont Manual’s Jackson Delgaldo (19) in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Bradyn Martin (7) and freshman Clay Helton (3) try to fend off DuPont Manual’s Andrew Harrison (44) as they recover a loose ball in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Austin Kitchens (2) looks to pass to a teammate in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Sid Stewart (33) passes the ball to sophomore Haydon Bird (34) for a goal in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren freshman Aiden Mihok (18) and DuPont Manual’s Will Jeziorski (27) face off for the ball in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Winston Ballance (24) looks to pass the ball as DuPont Manual’s Jake Perkins (9) defends in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren freshman Eli Vaughn (8) passes the ball over DuPont Manual’s Andrew Harrison (44) in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Austin Kitchens (2) passes the ball to senior Sid Stewart (33) in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Sid Stewart (33) and DuPont Manual’s Caleb Johnson (13) bump into each other as they both go for a loose ball in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Mason Black (30) gets a high-five from sophomore Haydon Bird (34) after scoring in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren freshman Eli Vaughn (8) gets the crowd to cheer for the Spartans as they head into the fourth quarter in their 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Haydon Bird (34) moves in to shoot a goal past DuPont Manual’s Eli Robinson (30) in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren freshman Eli Vaughn (8) runs the ball down the field in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Mason Black (30) passes the ball in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Bradyn Martin (7) tries to move the ball around DuPont Manual’s Yisak Korssa (25) in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Cody Woods (5) stops a shot at the goal in the Spartans’ 11-10 win over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The Spartans celebrate as they win 11-10 over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The South Warren Spartans won 11-10 over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.
