SLIDE SHOW: Spartans advance to state semifinals with win over Manual

Published 5:48 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

By Grace McDowell

The South Warren Spartans won 11-10 over the DuPont Manual Crimsons in the KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse state quarterfinals at South Warren High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. South Warren advances to Mondays semifinal.

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

