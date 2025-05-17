Hot Rods earn twinbill split against Tourists Published 10:36 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

Mac Horvath collected six RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 13-0 win, while the Asheville Tourists took the second game 4-1 on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In Game 1, Bowling Green (21-17) scored in the bottom of the first inning with Asheville starter Jose Guedez on the mound. Aidan Smith singled and Horvath hammered a home run to right, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods added on to the lead in the bottom of the second still facing Guedez. Daniel Vellojin, Jhon Diaz, and Hunter Haas walked to load the bases. Vellojin scored from third on a ground out by Carlos Colmenarez, and Smith walked to reload the bases. Horvath slugged a double to left, clearing the bases, and Noah Myers singled, scoring Horvath from second to push the lead to 7-0.

Bowling Green continued to score in the bottom of the third with Guedez on the hill. Diaz and Haas singled, putting runners at first and second. Colmenarez, Smith and Horvath collected RBI singles, making it 10-0 Hot Rods.

In the bottom of the fourth Bowling Green attacked Tourists reliever Julio Rodriguez. Ryan Cermak and Vellojin singled, and Diaz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Adrian Santana cranked a double, clearing the bases, putting the Hot Rods in front, 13-0. Hot Rods reliever Junior William closed the door, tossing a scoreless seventh, sealing a 13-0 victory.

Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards (4-1) earned the victory after pitching five scoreless innings, allowing five hits, walking two and fanning four batters. Guedez (1-4) received the loss after spinning three innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits, walking three and striking out three.

In Game 2, the Tourists (17-21) scored in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill. Garret Guillemette singled and Cristian Gonzalez doubled, putting runners at second and third. Kenni Gomez slapped a single, scoring both runners, making it 2-0 Asheville.

The Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the third against Tourists starter Alain Pena. Bryan Broecker smashed a solo home run, cutting into the lead, 2-1.

The Tourists extended their lead in the top of the fourth, still facing Gill Hill. Drew Vogel blasted a solo home run to right, making it 3-1 Asheville.

The Tourists increased their lead in the top of the sixth with Gill Hill still on the rubber. Gonzalez doubled and advanced to third on a Gomez single. Will Bush slugged a double, scoring Gonzalez, making it 4-1.

Brett Gillis pitched a scoreless seventh inning, finalizing the game, 4-1.

Colby Langford (3-1) earned the victory after pitching 0.2 of an inning, allowing no hits and no runs and striking out one. Gill Hill (1-3) got the loss after pitching six innings, surrendering four runs on nine hits, with four strikeouts. Gillis picked up the save after firing three scoreless frames, allowing one hit and one walk, while fanning five.

Bowling Green and Asheville play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Hayden Snelsire (1-0, 1.69) gets the start for the Hot Rods, while righty Anderson Brito (0-1, 4.37) counters for the Tourists.