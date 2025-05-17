Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Restaurant inspections for May 7-15, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Con Con’s, 1924 Russellville Road, 100.

Charcole’s BBQ, 815 McCausland Ave., 100.

Email newsletter signup

Q Peachtree, 5851 Scottsville Road, 100.

Red Rock Market, 1362 Plano Road, 99.

Corner Bakery Cafe, 1951 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 94.

Cracker Barrel, 1960 Mel Browning St., 98.

Hampton Inn, 233 Three Springs Road, 99.

Community Farmers Market, 2319 Nashville Road, 100.

Firehouse Subs, 2300 Gary Farms Blvd., Suite 800, 100.

Los Altos Mexican Food, 217 Hilltopper Drive, follow-up required because plumbing was in poor repair for both the handsink and three-compartment sink (extra water is available for use), 97.

Advantage Health Club, 1711 Destiny Lane, Suite 112, 100.

IGA Express Shell, 3380 Louisville Road, 100.

Hardee’s, 241 Brenner St., 99.

Penn Station East Coast Subs, 651 Nashville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature; and time control logs were not updated accurately, 91.

Fire & Ice Concessions, 369 Little Knob Road, 100.

La Petite Academy, 1101 Wilkinson Trace, 98.

Five Guys, 1689 Campbell Lane, 99.

Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, Unit 12, follow-up required because there was no sanitizer bucket made at the time of inspection; and TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 93.

Huck’s, 140 New Bond Way, 97.

Wingate by Wyndham, 185 Greenwood Lane, 99.

Bluegrass Farms Learning Center, 446 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., 100.

El Viejon, 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., 100.

Lesa’s Dairy Dip, 200 College St., 99.

KFC, 1201 31-W Bypass, 97.

Mary’s Antojitos Mexicanos, 19 W. 12th Ave. follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and there was the presence of ants, 94.

Laperlita, 1200 Clay St., follow-up required because there was bare hand contact with read-to-eat foods; and TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 92.

Pelican’s Snoballs, 6463 Louisville Road, 99.

Mex-Out, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 107, 96.

La Del Sol, 1249 31-W Bypass, follow-up required because bulk food was not stored in the product container or package in which it was obtained and without identifying label, 96.

— Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.