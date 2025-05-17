Johnsons honored as South Central Kentuckians of the Year Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

1 of 10

Jim and Darlene Johnson were recognized as “South Central Kentuckians of the Year” by the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky on Thursday, something CFSKY head Jennifer Wethington said during a ceremony reflects their presence in the community.

“… They have been pillars of southcentral Kentucky, giving their time, resources and hearts to causes that lift up our community,” Wethington said. ” … Together for 65 years, their legacy is one of faith, family and unwavering commitment to others.”

Jim Johnson is the president and owner of Jim Johnson Nissan Hyundai in Bowling Green. A native of Morgantown, he served as a police officer in Detroit from 1960-1968 and worked as an agent with the U.S. Treasury Department as well.

Jim Johnson returned to Kentucky in the early 1970s and has worked with a slew of local and state organizations since. He has served on the board for the Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission and is a former president of the Kentucky Automobile Dealer Association.

Locally, he has worked with organizations such as SKyPAC, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation and has spent 50 years on the board for the local Salvation Army corps.

Speaking during the ceremony, Jim Johnson said he does these things to help out the community.

“People mean what they say and do what they mean,” he said. “And so for that, I’m … grateful.”

Darlene Johnson has served on the board for the Med Center Health Foundation and currently serves on the committee for the Charity Ball, an organization that provides aid for medical and dental services in the community.

Currently, she serves as the secretary-treasurer at Jim Johnson Nissan Hyundai.

Like her husband, Darlene Johnson expressed gratitude to the community during the ceremony.

“It’s been an honor and a blessing,” she said. “We’re just so glad that we’ve been part of what Bowling Green does to help.

“There’s always a need here in Bowling Green, and you can find someone to help you find it,” she said.

“We are so honored and truly humbled,” Jim Johnson said during the ceremony.