Tops’ Higgins named to CUSA All-Academic Team Published 1:37 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Western Kentucky senior Cal Higgins has been named to the Conference USA Baseball All-Academic Team, as announced by league officials Friday afternoon.

The honor marks the third time that a Hilltopper has been selected to the CUSA All-Academic Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.

Higgins, who is recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management, owns a 3.65 cumulative GPA and has been named to the President’s List on two occasions with a trio of appearances on the Dean’s List during his time at WKU. The senior left-hander has also been named to the CUSA Commissioner’s Honor Rolls twice.

Email newsletter signup

Higgins has also played an important role out of the bullpen during the 2025 season, appearing in 18 games while boasting a 1-2 record with a 1.65 ERA and six saves. He’s tallied 41 strikeouts and just seven walks in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

Higgins and the Hilltoppers conclude regular season play this weekend against Jax State before heading to Lynchburg, Virginia, for the CUSA Championship. Tournament play will begin on Wednesday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium on the campus of Liberty University.