Warren Central’s McAfee signs with Bellarmine Published 11:20 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The road to Bellarmine University is finally complete for Warren Central’s Robert ‘Ant’ McAfee, who made it official signing to play basketball at the Louisville school.

After committing before his senior season began, McAfee signed in a small ceremony in front of friends and family on Thursday at Warren Central.

“It feels good to finally be able to sign,” McAfee said. “It took a little extra to get there. I had to go through a little more of a process than most people, but I am glad I am signed and can play at the next level.”

He said the lengthy process involved paperwork and making sure his transcripts were in order.

“It was a lot of paperwork, trust me,” McAfee said. “I didn’t know it was going to take that long necessarily, considering I committed before the season started. I kind of like when I signed. It was all fine with me.”

McAfee made a huge impact in his one season at Warren Central, leading the Dragons in scoring (19.9 points per game). He was especially tough from long range, shooting 44% from behind the arc with 109 made 3-pointers.

He previously spent one season at Legacy Christian Academy, leading the Eagles to a Kentucky Christian Athletic Association championship. McAfee scored 35 points in the title game.

McAfee said he chose Bellarmine because he connected with the players and coaches when he made his official visit.

“Even though it was a visit and they are supposed to do that, I felt a real genuine connection with the coaches and the players,” McAfee said. “I liked the campus. I liked the upgrades to the gym and I like the incoming recruits as well.”

He added he is also grateful to have the opportunity as a freshman, with the coaching staff comparing his game to former Russellville great Pedro Bradshaw. Bradshaw played at Bellarmine from 2019 to 2021 before going on to play professionally.

“I am obviously thankful they have so much trust in me, especially at a young age like this – not being fully matured and my body is not fully done growing,” McAfee said. “I just hope I can go up there and do what I am good at.”

Now that his college decision is official, McAfee said he is grateful for his prep career but excited to take that next step.

“I would definitely like to be back in the hallways with all my guys, but that time has passed,” McAfee said. “I am just ready to go be with my next teammates.”