Spartans rout DeSales 21-0 in state tournament opener Published 11:04 am Friday, May 16, 2025

South Warren senior Sid Stewart scored five goals and added three assists to lead the host Spartans to a 21-0 win against DeSales in a KHSAA Boys’ Lacrosse State Tournament first-round game Thursday night.

Austin Kitchens added three goals and three assists, Mason Black had three goals and two assists, Haydon Bird and Carter Herrington scored three goals apiece, Aiden Mihok tallied two goals and two assists, Talan Elrod scored a goal and added an assist, Janish Patel scored a goal and Cooper Crosby, Eli Vaughn, Clay Helton and Brendan Bird added one assist each.

Cody Woods (four saves) and Kale Mihok (three saves) combined on the shutout.

South Warren (7-5) will host DuPont Manual in a state quarterfinal game Saturday at noon.

Softball

South Warren 12, LaRue County 0

South Warren junior Layla Ogden pitched a perfect game as the visiting Spartans rolled to a 12-0 win against LaRue County on Thursday.

Ogden went seven innings without allowing a hit or walks while striking out 13 batters to earn the complete-game win. At the plate, the Western Kentucky commit was 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.

McLaine Hudson, a Kentucky commit, was 5-for-5 with a home run. Hadley Borders and Kaylee Wilson each went 2-for-4, Kinleigh Russell was 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and an RBI, Parker Willoughby drove in two runs and Jenna Lindsey added an RBI.

South Warren (27-3) was scheduled to play at Louisville Eastern on Friday.

ACS 16, Russellville 1

Jacie Rice went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as host Allen County-Scottsville wrapped up its regular season with a 16-1 win in three innings against Russellville on Thursday.

Payton Hopkins was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Ally Anderson went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Addison Law was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Maddie Gray drove in three runs, Kensley Byrn tallied a double and two RBIs, Addison Ausbrooks drove in two runs and Brooklyn Oliver added an RBI.

Oliver pitched all three innings for the win, allowing one run. She struck out two.

ACS (26-4) faces Warren East in the District 15 semifinals Monday at Glasgow.

Russellville (10-16) was slated to visit Christian County on Friday.

Barren County 8, Logan County 6

Host Barren County picked up an 8-6 win against Logan County on Thursday.

Macie Clinard was 2-for-3 with a double for the visiting Lady Cougars in the loss. Brenley Adler notched a double and two RBIs, and Kallie Taylor, Caris Taylor and Reese Wetton each drove in a run.

Logan County (9-16) was set to visit Christian County on Saturday.

Barren County (19-5) will face host Glasgow in the District 15 semifinals on Monday.

Franklin-Simpson 8, Bowling Green 3

Allie Utley went 3-for-4, stole six bases and scored four runs as homestanding Franklin-Simpson beat Bowling Green 8-3 on Thursday.

Utley also earned the win in relief after pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Kaitlyn Woodall was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Kloie Smith tallied a double and three RBIs, and Lilly Ferguson and Addison Marr each drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats.

Franklin-Simpson (14-18) was slated to host Owensboro Catholic on Friday.

Bowling Green (17-13) had a home doubleheaders scheduled against Adair County on Friday.

Baseball

Greenwood 6, Christian County 2

Jake Flickinger went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to pace host Greenwood to a 6-2 win against Christian County on Thursday.

Chaze Huff was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Henry Justice also drove in a run for the Gators.

Ethan York got the start and earned the win after pitching 6 1/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs off three hits and a walk. He struck out four.

Greenwood wrapped up the regular season with a 25-6 record.

South Warren 3, Barren County 0

Ethan Reynolds, Austin Allen and Jacob Lobb combined on a one-hit shutout as host South Warren beat Barren County 3-0 on Thursday.

Reynolds got the start and pitches two hitless innings, allowing one walk while striking out three. Allen earned the win with two scoreless innings of work, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one. Lobb tossed three perfect innings, striking out two.

Ty Croghan led the Spartans with a 2-for-3 night, with one RBI. Jaxen Decker hit a solo home run and Griffin Rardin also drove in a run.

South Warren (26-7) was scheduled to host Russell County on Friday.

Barren County (21-10) takes on Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 semifinals Sunday at Glasgow.

Warren East 3, Logan County 0

Brooks Vincent fired six scoreless innings to boost visiting Warren East to a 3-0 win against Logan County on Thursday.

Vincent allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out seven to earn the win. Matthew Escalera finished up with a scoreless seventh to notch the save.

Brenden Bratcher went 2-for-2, William Alexander hit a solo home run, and Briggs Young and Trace Cunningham each tallied an RBI for the Raiders.

Warren East (9-18) was slated to visit Henderson County on Friday.

TySean Thomeczek went 2-for-3 to pace the host Cougars (20-12).