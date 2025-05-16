SLIDE SHOW: Spartans best West Jessamine to advance to state semifinals

Published 9:52 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

By Grace McDowell

The South Warren Spartans won 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.

