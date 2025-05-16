SLIDE SHOW: Spartans best West Jessamine to advance to state semifinals Published 9:52 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 20

The South Warren Spartans won 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.

Email newsletter signup