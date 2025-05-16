SLIDE SHOW: Spartans best West Jessamine to advance to state semifinals
Published 9:52 pm Friday, May 16, 2025
South Warren junior Reed Roebuck (12) reacts as the Spartans win 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Logan Cato (10) spikes the ball past West Jessamine senior Gavin Wilson (12) and junior Max Miller (15) in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Logan Cato (10) bumps the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Clay Willis (13) spikes the ball over West Jessamine senior Gavin Wilson (12) in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Thad Hall (15) serves the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Reed Roebuck (12) bumps the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Thad Hall (15) and sophomore Avery Brooks (11) jump to block a spike by West Jessamine senior Josh Stowe (8) in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Wah Say (3) lines up to bump the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Reed Roebuck (12) bumps the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Connor Baer (14) spikes the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Connor Baer (14) celebrates after scoring a point in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Reed Roebuck (12) serves the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren sophomore Wah Say (3) bumps the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Bryan Nyugen (6) sets the ball for senior Thad Hall (15) in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Thad Hall (15) and sophomore Avery Brooks (11) jump to block a spike by West Jessamine senior Josh Stowe (8) in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Thad Hall (15) bumps the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Clay Willis (13) spikes the ball past West Jessamine senior Preston Patterson (13) and junior Max Miller (15) in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren junior Bryan Nyugen (6) serves the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
South Warren senior Connor Baer (14) bumps the ball in the Spartans’ 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) win over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The South Warren Spartans won 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The South Warren Spartans won 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) over the West Jessamine Colts in the KHSAA Boys’ Volleyball State quarterfinals on Friday, May 16, 2025, at South Warren High School. South Warren advances to the state semifinals.
