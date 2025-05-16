Hot Rods’ home game washed out; doubleheader set for Saturday

Published 11:14 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

By The Daily News

Bowling Green Hot Rods designated hitter Ryan Cermak (27) celebrates a one-run triple in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night. GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS

The South Atlantic League game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists game scheduled for Friday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games starting at 4:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

