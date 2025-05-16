Published 11:17 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Sean Thomas Ennis, born July 29, 1986, passed from this life on May 14, 2025.

He is survived by his father Stewart P. Ennis, his mother Susan A. Ennis, Jenny Pethalsky his aunt and her two boys, James Pethalsky and P.J. Pethalsky, his aunt Connie Edwards and her son Matthew Johnson, his aunt Cathy and uncle Allen McKee and their three children, Megan Wheet and husband Philip, his uncle Chase McKee, his aunt Madison Downing and husband Will. He has five cousins once removed by his aunt Megan and uncle Chase, Easton Wheet, Emory Wheet and Paisley Wheet. His other cousins are Lily McKee and Callen McKee.

His grandparents that have gone on before are James and Geneva Hesson, George Ennis, Sherman and Marcia Bates and his brother, Michael Ennis. He has numerous friends and acquaintances. Sean loved everyone and they loved him in return.

In lieu of floral arrangements we would please ask people to make a donation to the Children’s Shriners Hospital, they were there for Sean when he was really young and do good for so many people. Visitation will be Monday May 19, 2025 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM followed by burial in the Fairview Cemetery.