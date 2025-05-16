Published 11:23 am Friday, May 16, 2025

James David Ramsey Sr., 81, passed away Tuesday May 13th at Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bowling Green native was born April 28th 1944 to the late Joe and Martha (Stout) Ramsey. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Darlene Ramsey. As well as his son, James David Ramsey Jr. and both brothers, Tommy Ramsey and Gerald (Rod) Ramsey.

The brothers owned Ramsey Floor Service in Bowling Green for over 50 years.

He is survived by his second son, Jonathan Eric Ramsey, his two sons Tanner Ramsey and Caleb Ramsey. As well as his daughter in law and widow, Rebecca Dawn (Ivy) Ramsey of his son David Jr. and their children, Isaiah Ramsey (Amber), Carissa Ramsey, and Andrew Ramsey … also, one great granddaughter, Madelyn Ramsey and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Monday, May 19th at 1pm at Smiths Grove Cemetery; Hardy and Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations directly to Hardy and Son Funeral Home to help cover final expenses.