KSP arrests man making “terroristic” threats Published 10:52 am Friday, May 16, 2025

One man is in jail after making what the Kentucky State Police is calling “terroristic” threats against the Warren County Justice Center.

The call was received at 11 a.m. on May 12 about an individual an individual identified as Juan Carlos Alvarez, 38, of Bowling Green, making threats toward the justice center, according to a release from Post 3 sent Friday morning.

Troopers arrived at Alvarez’s residence in the 1900 block of Sandra Street where he was taken into custody. Alvarez is currently held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond with charges of second degree terroristic threatening.

