FEMA assistance for residents coming to Warren County Published 6:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Help is on the way to the Warren County community after the county was included in a federal disaster declaration allowing federal aid to flow into the city and county for those affected by the flooding event in April.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the declaration, and 23 others, in a press release sent out Wednesday night.

“This process takes time, and we will continue to request more counties be added until everyone affected receives the support they need and deserve,” Beshear stated in the release.

Kentucky was struck by a multi-day severe weather event the first week of April, which dumped more than 10 inches of rain on Warren County and led to multiple states of emergency being declared in more than half of the commonwealth’s 120 counties.

Both city and county governments in Warren issued states of emergency. The deluge led to flooded roads, sinkholes and damage to public and private property across the community.

Ronnie Pearson, head of Warren County Emergency Management, told the Daily News that FEMA will provide individual assistance to families who had to relocate due to flooding, including relocation costs and assistance with damage repair expenses.

“FEMA assistance can help pay for the expense of the housing they had to get while they were out of their home,” Pearson said. “It can help replace basic needs like clothing and materials to survive on, and they can apply for some of the repairs to their home to make it habitable again.”

Residents and businesses that incurred losses can visit disasterassistance.gov to apply for aid. FEMA can be reached by phone at 800-621-3362, and those in need can also use the FEMA app to apply.

The release stated those applying for assistance must upload necessary documents either through the website or the app. A resident’s damaged home must be their primary residence and the resident must not have already received assistance from other sources, including insurance.

Pearson said FEMA will set up a disaster recovery center in Warren County in the coming days that residents can visit, although details on a location are still being worked out.

“Their goal was to try to do something with(in) 48 to 72 hours,” Pearson said.

The next step for local government is securing a declaration that unlocks public assistance. He said once this is made, the county and city will be able to access aid for damage to public property and partial reimbursements for personnel expenses, including overtime costs.

He said while federal aid will help offset costs associated with sinkhole repairs on public property, the county is “unsure” if FEMA will cover sinkhole damage and repair on private property.

The City of Bowling Green stated it is “relieved” that a declaration was made.

“Homes, neighborhoods and lives were upended and many of our residents are continuing to recover,” the city stated. “This assistance is a critical step to that recovery.”

Likewise, Warren County government stated it is “very happy” with the declaration.

“We have a number of anxious homeowners that have suffered personal and property damage,” according to the county government statement. “This assistance will be instrumental in getting them back on their feet.”