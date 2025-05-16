Church news Published 9:41 am Friday, May 16, 2025

SPECIAL SERVICES

Decoration services will be held at 10 a.m. June 1 at Oak Forest No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church in Adolphus. The Burden Family from Beaver Dam and the Turner Family from Bowling Green will sing. Bro. Adam Crabtree will preach. Lunch will be served after the morning service. There will be no afternoon services.

Old Fashioned Barn Revival will be at 7 p.m. May 25-28 at 1921 Sulphur Well Center Road in Edmonton. Bro. Rick Dorsey will preach on May 25 and Sanctified will sing; Bro. Quintin McKenzie will preach May 26; Bro. Cody Brook will preach May 27 and the Turner Family will sing; Bro. Donnie Perry will preach May 28.

Email newsletter signup

Old Fashioned Revival will be held at Horse Branch Firehouse, 12650 U.S. Hwy. 62, beginning at 6:30 p.m. May 26. Evangelists will be Bro. Charles Lacefield, Bro. Marvin Dodson and Bro. William Dodson. Special singing nightly with God’s Plan on Monday; Hack Family on May 27; Myron and Sherry Weedman on May 28; Burden Family on May 29; and Turner Family on May 30.

SPECIAL MUSIC

The Garmons will sing at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Woodlawn Baptist Church at 4118 Clarksville Road in Russellville for homecoming services; and at 12:30 p.m. June 1 at Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Scottsville for homecoming services. The church is located at 1680 Union Chapel Road.

The Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be held at 6 p.m. June 7 at Burger King in Beaver Dam.