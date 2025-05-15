Lady Tops add Arkansas State transfer Fernandez Published 10:06 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Western Kentucky women’s tennis coach Greg Davis announced the signing of Ariadna Fernandez on Thursday.

“Very happy to have Ariadna coming to The Hill this fall,” Davis said in a news release. “She’s spent the last two years in a system very similar to ours which emphasizes high achievement on the court and in the classroom. She plays a high energy game and is a very motivated student-athlete.”

Fernandez is a native of Quito, Ecuador, and spent the last two seasons at Arkansas State. She did not see any action during her freshman season, but this spring as a sophomore, she claimed six singles wins, playing primarily at the No. 6 position.

Fernandez was part of the Ecuadorian Junior National Team and was a finalist of the ITF J60 in Quito. She earned gold in singles and bronze in doubles at the National Pre-Youth Games. Academically, Fernandez graduated with honors and the highest GPA in her class.

Fernandez is the fourth newcomer WKU has signed for the 2025-26 roster. She joins Bradley transfer Andra Sirbu, as well as Barbara Olvera and Virginia Madueño Pita.

WKU finished the 2025 season with a 15-10 overall record and a 12-6 record at home. The 15 wins were tied for third-most in a single season in program history and the 12 home wins were tied for the most at home in a single season.