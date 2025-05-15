WKU men’s golf adds Mississippi State transfer Smith Published 4:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Western Kentucky men’s golf coach Austin King announced the signing of Mississippi State transfer Ethan Smith on Thursday.

“I’m extremely excited to add Ethan to our team,” King said in a news release. “I could tell right away he’s extremely driven with a strong desire to get better and a work ethic to match it. He had a very successful junior career, will be a great fit and can make an immediate impact on our program.”

Smith is a native of Marietta, Georgia, and went to Mount Paran Christian School. He was ranked as the No. 7 junior golfer in his class in the state of Georgia and led his program to back-to-back GHSA 2A state championships in 2023 and 2024.

Smith, the son of Angela and Casey, was the 2022 Cobb County Player of the Year. He had five top-five finishes in his AJGA career. Smith was a member of the Mississippi State program during the 2024-25 season, but did not compete and will have four years of eligibility remaining.