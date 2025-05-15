Hilltoppers drop series opener to Jax State Published 10:10 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Western Kentucky dropped the series opener to Jax State 5-1 on Thursday night in Conference USA baseball action at Nick Denes Field.

WKU moves to 41-11 overall and 17-8 in CUSA on the season and 4-7 all-time against Jax State (31-22, 14-11 CUSA).

Jax State got on the board first, scoring on a wild pitch in the third inning.

A Kyle Hvidsten solo home run tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth.

The Gamecocks used a solo homer and a two-RBI single to take the lead 4-1 in the sixth.

An RBI walk tacked on another for Jax State in the seventh.

Jack Bennett was scheduled to start on the mound for the Hilltoppers, but due to a last-minute lineup scratch, Patrick Morris started in his place. Morris tossed two shutout innings and struck out two with a pair of walks.

Gavin Perry, Lucas Hartman, Zach Lyles and Lucas Litteral made appearances in relief. Perry struck out three in three frames while allowing one run on three hits. Lyles had a trio of walks and gave up one run with one strikeout in the seventh. Litteral put up back-to-back zeros in the final two innings with three strikeouts.

WKU produced one run on five hits and four walks with one RBI.

Hvidsten had the lone RBI with a solo home run in a 1-for-4 outing.

Reid Howard had the only multi-hit outing in a 2-for-3 performance with a double. Carlos Vasquez had a double and a walk in a 1-for-3 night.

WKU and Jax State continue the series Friday. First pitch from Nick Denes Field is set for 1 p.m.