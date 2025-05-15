Published 10:37 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Ann Sparks, 80, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Christian Health Care. The Charleston, South Carolina native was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Ellis Jenkins and was preceded in death by her brother, John Jenkins.

Mrs. Sparks was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. During her lifetime she worked as a Dietitian at the University of Kentucky. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church, where she volunteered with the bereavement meal committee and assisted in the nursery. She loved spending time with her family. Her focus and most important accomplishment were her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lee Sparks; three sons, David Sparks, Shawn Sparks (Melissa) and Andrew Sparks (Whitney); one daughter, Jennifer Flanigan (Chris); six grandchildren, Mallory Sparks, Olivia Sparks, Leah Sparks, Turner Sparks, Kate Sparks and William Sparks; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 16, 2025 and again from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to The Foundry Christian Community Center, 531 W 11th Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101