Published 10:39 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Bobby Cook, 77, of Louisville, formerly of Shelbyville passed away at his home on May 13, 2025 surrounded by his family.

He was a beloved educator and basketball coach, having coached at Shelbyville High School, Glasgow High School, Warren Central High School, Adair County High School and many AAU Boy’s and Girl’s teams. He was in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, as well as the Shelbyville, Glasgow and Warren Central High School Halls of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Mary Evelyn Perry Cook and his sister, Mary Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Casey Cook of Louisville, his son, Michael Alan Cook (Robin) of Shelbyville; his daughters, Amy Cook Phillips (Bobby) of Madison, Alabama; Casey Cook Ramage (David) of Louisville; his sister, Corinne Buss of Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Cook, Brooklynne Carroll, Bryceton Carroll, LouAnn Crosby, Ethan Crosby, Stella Ramage, Theo Ramage; his step grandchildren, Trenton Phillips, McKenna Tucker, Mykayla Smith, Mykenzie Smith and Mason Smith and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-8 P.M. Friday, May 16, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Hosparus Health, P. O. Box 34525, Louisville, KY 40232 or the Molly Harlin Scholarship Fund, Edmonton State Bank, P. O. Box 638, Tompkinsville, KY 42167.