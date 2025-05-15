Delafield projects identified in city action plan Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Roadway improvements in the Delafield area of Bowling Green are being eyed by the city over the coming fiscal year after commissioners last week approved Neighborhood and Community Services’ annual action plan.

The plan outlines how the city is expecting to use funding allocated by the federal government. According to a city memo, Bowling Green is expected to receive $700,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, and another $350,000 from the HOME Investment Partnership Program.

Included in the plan are projects with sidewalk rehabilitation, along with possible neighborhood and park improvements and affordable housing projects.

Six hundred thousand dollars are listed in a city memo for street and sidewalk improvements alone. Jake Moore, grants coordinator for the city, told commissioners that some work outlined in the plan is already in motion, including a sidewalk and greenway project tracking along Church Street.

“That should be wrapped up by end of spring, early summer,” Moore said.

Following this, a sidewalk project will take place along Jackson Street in the same area. Later on, the plan is to complete a street replacement along Beauty Avenue.

Also set aside is $160,000 for possible household rehabilitation for homeownership and home rental, with another $700,000 identified for potential affordable housing construction. For parks and neighborhood improvements in the Delafield area, $300,000 is listed.

While these projects are on the city’s radar, seeing them come to fruition comes down to how much money the city receives from the government and how much is left over following the road improvement portion.

“We’re not 100% certain that we will be able to implement affordable housing in this action plan this year, because we are working on an infrastructure project first,” City Grants Manager Nick Cook told the Daily News. “Depending on how the bids come in and how much budget we have available for that infrastructure project will then determine how much we have for affordable housing.”

Cook added that the city is still waiting to receive its allocation, which is expected to come in by August of this year. He said the plan approved by commissioners is based off a $700,000 estimate, but the total amount the city receives could be higher.

“We could get $1 million, and then we’d have a lot more money to do … affordable housing (or) parks,” he said. “But … for now, the only thing we can safely say we can do is the infrastructure improvements.”

Cook said in the past, the city has solicited bids from different local entities to complete affordable housing projects like the ones eyed in this plan, most recently in an area bounded by Morgantown Road, Old Morgantown Road and Western Kentucky University.

He said in this area, Live The Dream Development, Inc. and HOTEL INC for rehabilitation transitional housing, homeownership and rental opportunities. Cook said he foresees this happening this year, but again, it depends on how much funding is available.

“It always going to depend on the available funding that the city can issue,” he said.