Helton, McIvor and Holloman to represent Tops at CUSA Football Kickoff Published 3:44 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football program will be represented by head coach Tyson Helton, quarterback Maverick McIvor and defensive end Harper Holloman at the 2025 Conference USA Football Kickoff and Media Day on July 22 at the home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

CUSA Commissioner Judy MacLeod, as well as head coaches and players from each of the 12 CUSA programs, will be on hand to discuss and preview the upcoming 2025 football season. This marks the first formal event under the league’s 2025 12-team configuration.

In addition to traditional news conferences and media availability, all participants will take part in a live ESPN+ show, hosted by ESPN’s Mike Corey within a state-of-the-art studio at the PGA of America headquarters.

“We’re thrilled to return to the PGA of America headquarters after the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s event,” MacLeod said in a news release. “The state-of-the-art facilities, professional atmosphere and excellent hospitality made it a perfect setting to showcase our student-athletes and programs, and we look forward to building on that momentum this year.”

The league welcomes Delaware and Missouri State to its membership in 2025. The Blue Hens and Bears join continuing members FIU, Jax State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP and WKU.

The 2025 season will be the seventh for Helton at WKU. He has produced a 48-32 record overall, including a 34-13 mark in CUSA play, reached six bowl games with four bowl victories and earned berths in two CUSA Championship Games. The Hilltoppers are coming off an 8-6 2024 season that saw the team play in the CUSA championship game and the Boca Raton Bowl.

McIvor highlights a large group of newcomers to the WKU program this offseason. The quarterback transferred to WKU after spending three seasons at Abilene Christian, where he was one of the top players at the FCS level. Over three seasons with the Wildcats, he threw for 8,012 yards and 63 touchdowns on 655-of-1089 passing with 21 interceptions. During his final season at Abilene Christian in 2024, the native of San Angelo, Texas, threw for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions on 312-of-499 passing – an average of 294.5 yards through the air per game – while leading his team to the United Athletic Conference title and berth in the FCS Playoffs, where the Wildcats beat Northern Arizona in their first game.

He was named a Second Team All-American by FCS Football Central, and was an All-UAC First Team selection at quarterback. McIvor ranked fourth in the FCS in total passing yards, fifth in passing yards per game, eighth in total offense, sixth in passing touchdowns, ninth in points responsible for, fourth in total completions and seventh in completions per game. In 2023, he posted 17 touchdowns and 1,972 yards with just five interceptions, and in his first year with the program, McIvor had 2,212 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes. He arrived at Abilene Christian after three seasons at Texas Tech, where he did not see any game action.

Holloman is entering his second season with the Hilltoppers. The sophomore appeared in eight games during his first season at WKU, including appearances in the team’s final seven games of the season. He finished the year with nine total tackles, with one for loss. Holloman was named WKU’s Spring Defensive MVP earlier this year.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.