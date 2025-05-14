Reynolds tallies three hits in Spartans’ win against Logan Published 10:27 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

South Warren senior Ethan Reynolds tallied three hits in the Spartans’ 6-2 home baseball win against Logan County on Tuesday.

Reynolds, a Western Kentucky signee, was 3-for-4 with a double.

John Mosley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Jaxen Decker went 2-for-2, Griffin Rardin was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Grey Pearson had a double and an RBI, and Brandon Perkins also drove in a run for the Spartans.

Dylan Marr started and pitched five innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs off two hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Noah Rowland fired two perfect innings of relief with five strikeouts to earn the save.

South Warren (25-7) hosts Barren County on Thursday.

Brady Hinton tallied a double and two RBIs for Logan County (20-11), which hosts Warren East on Thursday.

Bowling Green 5, Barren County 4

Landon Gilbert was 2-for-4 with an RBI as visiting Bowling Green picked up a 5-4 win against Barren County on Tuesday.

Drew Isenberg went 2-for-4, Grayson Newman drove in two runs and Harrison Yates had a solo home run for the Purples.

Luke Idlett pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, striking out one.

Bowling Green (20-10) was slated to host Apollo on Wednesday.

Axel Dysholm was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the host Trojans. Gavin Coffey added an RBI and Sutton Hyde notched a double.

Barren County (20-9) was scheduled to visit Taylor County on Wednesday.

Greenwood 5, Franklin-Simpson 2

Henry Justice went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to spark visiting Greenwood to a 5-2 win against Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.

Sam Holder and Andrew Jolly each added a triple and an RBI, Whitt Glosick drove in a run and Chase Huff and Zachary Davis each chipped in with a double for the Gators.

Nathan Howard started and earned the win after allowing two runs off six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five. Davis pitched two perfect innings of relief to earn the save, striking out two.

Greenwood (24-6) hosts Christian County on Thursday.

Kolton Turner went 2-for-3 to lead the homestanding Wildcats. Hendrik Blanckenberg and Jaxon Gass each drove in a run.

Franklin-Simpson (20-12) hosts University Heights on Thursday.