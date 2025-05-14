SLIDE SHOW: Bowling Green ends season at state with first-round loss to DuPont Manual

Published 9:18 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Grace McDowell

The Bowling Green Lady Purples lost 10-8 to the DuPont Manual Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

