SLIDE SHOW: Bowling Green ends season at state with first-round loss to DuPont Manual
Published 9:18 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Bowling Green senior Kaidence Dunagan (23) and sophomore Piper Boyd (12) hug as the Lady Purples lose 10-8 to the DuPont Manual Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green sophomore Piper Boyd (12) moves the ball down field in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green senior Eva McCay (18) moves in to take a shot at the goal in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the DuPont Manual Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Katie-Blair White (24) takes a shot at the goal between DuPont Manual senior Samantha Haden (27) and junior Molly Burke (24) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green eighth grader Abby Lindsey (14) tries to defend against a goal by DuPont Manual senior Morgan Schmidt (9) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green seventh grader Willow Yonts (1) moves the ball down field in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the DuPont Manual Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green freshman Maggie May (3) reaches to take possession of the ball before DuPont Manual junior Molly Burke (24) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green eighth grader Audrey Lawrence (13) takes a shot at the goal over DuPont Manual junior Molly Burke (24) and senior Harleigh Beumer (26) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green senior Eva McCay (18) and DuPont Manual senior Audrey Donaldson (33) face off for the draw in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Piper Boyd (12) tries to move around DuPont Manual junior Brooklyn Goodwin (4) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Macy Lindsey (16) tries to move around DuPont Manual junior Molly Burke (24) and senior Harleigh Beumer (26) to get closer to the goal in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green senior Eva McCay (18) tries to push past DuPont Manual senior Lily Weis (49) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Katie-Blair White (24) moves the ball around DuPont Manual senior Samantha Haden (27) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Piper Boyd (12) tries to move around DuPont Manual senior Samantha Haden (27) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green eighth grader Audrey Lawrence (13) looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Macy Lindsey (16) shoots for the goal as DuPont Manual senior Samantha Haden (27) attempts to block in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Katie-Blair White (24) tries to move past DuPont Manual senior Samantha Haden (27) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomore Macy Lindsey (16) tries to move around DuPont Manual junior Brooklyn Goodwin (4) in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green senior Eva McCay (18) moves the ball down field in the Lady Purples’ 10-8 loss to the Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Bowling Green sophomores Katie-Blair White (24) and Macy Lindsey (16) hug as the Lady Purples lose 10-8 to the DuPont Manual Lady Crimsons in the first round of the KHSAA Girls’ State Lacrosse tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
