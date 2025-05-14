SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods win second game of series against Asheville
Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher TJ Nichols (6) pitches to Asheville Tourists catcher Walker Janek (12) in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Blake Robertson (31) reaches to tag Asheville Tourists centerfielder Joseph Sullivan (10) out as he slides safely back to first in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Aidan Smith (23) bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Noah Myers (9) bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Noah Myers (9) rounds third on a triple hit by designated hitter Ryan Cermak (27) in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Noah Myers (9) crosses home plate on a triple hit by designated hitter Ryan Cermak (27) in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Noah Myers (9) celebrates scoring a point on a triple by designated hitter Ryan Cermak (27) with left fielder Jhon Diaz (1) in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods designated hitter Ryan Cermak (27) celebrates a one-run triple in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) slide safely into second on a steal beside Asheville Tourists second baseman Alejandro Nunez (9) in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher TJ Nichols (6) pitches to Asheville Tourists second baseman Alejandro Nunez (9) in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Emilien Pitre (7) catches a fly ball hit by Asheville Tourists centerfielder Joseph Sullivan (10) in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Blake Robertson (31) bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Raudelis Martinez (2) slides safely back to first as Asheville Tourists first baseman Will Bush (31) catches the ball in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods third baseman Mac Horvath (22) bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Emilien Pitre (7) bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Raudelis Martinez (2) runs back to second in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
Asheville Tourists short stop Cristian Gonzalez (13) catches the ball after Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Raudelis Martinez (2) safely returned to second base in the Hot Rods’ 6-3 win over the Tourists at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Hot Rods take the first two games of the series with game 3 Thursday night.
GRACE MCDOWELL / DAILY NEWS
The Bowling Green Hot Rods won 6-3 over the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to take the first two games of the series at the Bowling Green Ballpark.
