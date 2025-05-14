Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Martha Jane Huddleston, 86, died Friday, April 18, 2025, at the University of Louisville Hospital. Born in Monticello, she lived with her family in Jeffersontown, Springfield, and Horse Cave, Kentucky as she was growing up. She was a resident of Bowling Green for 65 years. Martha Jane retired from Eaton Manufacturing after a long career there and was a member of St. James Methodist Church in Bowling Green. She was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. Martha Jane was the daughter of Lottie Russell Huddleston and Walter F. Huddleston, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Tom L. Huddleston of Louisville. She also is survived by her sister, Mary Helen Miller of Shelbyville and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were sisters, Ann Elizabeth Huddleston, Virginia Van Zant, Alta Marie Huddleston and Dimple Duerr; and brothers, Paul, Earl, Charles, former U.S. Sen. Dee and Harold Huddleston; and a number of nieces and nephews. As Martha Jane directed, she was cremated. The Cremation Society of Kentucky and Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home of Campbellsville are handling the arrangements. A celebration of life is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 14 at Bristol Bar & Grille, 1321 Bardstown Road, Louisville. A graveside service is at 2 p.m. May 16 at Brookside Cemetery, 250 W. Main St., Campbellsville.