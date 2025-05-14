Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – John W. Bruce passed away on April 27, 2025. He was born in Terrytown, NY. John was a Sergeant in the US Army and served as a tank gunner stationed in Bad Tolz, Germany. He had a 32 year career at General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant. He was an avid fly fisherman and car enthusiast.

John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Caroline Cervenka; children Donald Bruce (Delenna), Joseph Bruce, and Kevin Bruce (Donna); and grandchildren Jacob Bruce (Marissa), Hunter Bruce (Jordan), and Gavin Bruce. A full obituary can be seen at www.conefuneralhome.com.