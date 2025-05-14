Man charged in deadly Lovers Lane crash returns to court Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A man accused of causing a fatal crash on Lovers Lane while impaired behind the wheel returned to court Tuesday.

Ryan Bagwell, 31, of White House, Tennessee, appeared in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with murder, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth or greater offense), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stemmed from a two-vehicle crash July 24 on Lovers Lane that resulted in the death of Ashley C. Porter, 40, of Bowling Green.

Email newsletter signup

At Tuesday’s hearing, Bagwell’s attorney, Alan Simpson, informed Warren Circuit Judge John Grise that he had recently reviewed some evidence in the case with Bagwell and with some additional items pending forensic analysis he will know whether he and Bagwell can “make a good faith effort to try to resolve this case.”

Grise set another pretrial conference for July 15.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 6:13 a.m., July 24.

The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the crash, with officers taking a statement from Bagwell at The Medical Center, where he was treated.

Bagwell reportedly told police that he had traveled to Bowling Green from White House to collect money for a job he had completed and that he planned to return to White House after receiving payment.

According to prior court testimony, Bagwell used a GPS app on his phone to aid in navigation and he drew a diagram of the crash for detectives.

At a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Matthew Poore testified that Bagwell acknowledged smoking marijuana the night before the crash, and the detective also said that Bagwell appeared to have drooping eyelids, redness in his eyes and slow speech.

Preliminary evidence indicated that Bagwell was traveling on Lovers Lane toward Cemetery Road, while Porter was traveling in the opposite direction toward her workplace, Poore said while testifying last year

“(Bagwell) stated that (Porter) crossed into his lane and he attempted to swerve out of the way, but the evidence shows that the collision occurred in her lane of travel,” Poore said at the preliminary hearing.