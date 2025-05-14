Building permits Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Modern Signs & Graphics, 212 Porter Pike (Star Center), sign.

Jordyn Previn, 150 Walton Ave. (Wetzels Pretzels/Wal Mart), alter commercial interior (shell space), $175,000.

Zachary Whitledge, 1031 Newman Way (Mike Bertulett), new detached garage, $95,000.

Topper Park Apartments, 135 E. 12th Ave., site work, $125,000.

Bluegrass Contracting, 1117 Magnolia St. (Jeff Siddens), interior and exterior alterations, $90,000.

Jagoe Homes, 797 Anise Lane, Lot 241, residential building, $174,065.

Andel Services, 2178 Russellville Road, alter commercial building (ramp, ADA parking area), $11,976.

Andel Services, 5433 Scottsville Road, alter ramp (ADA parking lot and re-striping), $18.941.

Jagoe Homes, 801 Anise Lane, Lot 242, residential building, $218,673.

Jagoe Homes, 805 Anise Lane, Lot 243, residential building, $186,064.

Henson Contracting, 5506 Freesia Lane, Lot 38, residential building, $200,000.

Bell Vue Properties, 1010 Beauty Ave. (Bellevue Properties), demolition of single-family residence, $14,000.

Patriot Construction & Lawn Care, 805 Lily St. (Shelly Davis), patio and roof extension, $13,500.

Elisabet Valadez, 745 Old Morgantown Road, add/alter commercial building (change of use to a bakery), $5,000.