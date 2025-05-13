Lady Tops place trio on CSC Academic All-District Team Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s tennis team had three players named to the College Sports Communicators 2024-25 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sofia Blanco, Sunskrithi Damera and Mariana Zegada represented WKU on the Academic All-District Team. It is the third time Blanco has been named to the CSC Academic All-District Team and the first for Damera and Zegada.

“Very proud of these three players,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “The trio were high achievers in the classroom and on the court. We look forward to continuing this trend in the future.”

The CSC Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Blanco recorded a 3.91 cumulative GPA and recently graduated with a degree in business data analytics. She was already recognized as a member of the Conference USA All-Academic Team earlier this year – her third consecutive year receiving the honor – and received the Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and Ms. Hilltopper awards at the 2025 Topsy Awards.

Blanco finished her WKU career with 108 combined career singles and doubles wins, which is most in program history. She is the only player in program history to reach 100 combined career singles and doubles wins. She finished her career second in both singles wins and doubles wins with 56 and 52, respectively.

During the spring of 2025, Blanco posted a 16-7 record in singles play, competing primarily at the No. 2 position. The 16 singles wins are fifth-most in a single season in program history. She also went 14-9 in doubles with partner Rachel Hermanova, competing at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions throughout the spring. The 14 doubles wins are tied for eighth-most in a single season in program history. The duo was ranked No. 85 in the Feb. 20 ITA Division I Women’s Tennis Doubles Rankings, marking the first time a WKU doubles team was ranked nationally in a spring ITA ranking.

Blanco was named CUSA Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week twice this spring, and also received CUSA Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week recognition once. She finished the year with All-CUSA Second Team Singles honors.

Damera recorded a 3.88 undergraduate GPA and a 3.85 graduate GPA, recently graduating with a degree in accountancy & data analysis. She was the recipient of last year’s CUSA Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship.

Damera finished her three-year WKU career with 31 singles wins, which is tied for eighth-most in program history. She went 11-8 in singles matches during the spring, and also claimed six doubles wins.

Zegada, a business management major, has recorded a 3.96 cumulative GPA. She finished her WKU career with 75 combined career singles and doubles wins, which ranks third in program history. Her 41 career doubles wins are also third-most in program history, while her 34 career singles wins rank fifth in program history.

During the spring of 2025, Zegada posted an 11-5 record in singles play, competing at the No. 3, 4 and 5 positions. She also went 9-5 in doubles.

WKU finished the 2025 season with a 15-10 overall record and a 12-6 record at home. The 15 wins are tied for third-most in a single season in program history and the 12 home wins are tied for the most at home in a single season.