Tops land 5 on All-Commonwealth team Published 11:35 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football program had five players named to the 2025 Kentucky Collegiate All-Commonwealth Team, the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers are represented by quarterback Maverick McIvor, offensive lineman Marshall Jackson, running back La’Vell Wright, linebacker Anthony Brackenridge and defensive back Demarko Williams.

Former Glasgow High School standout John Carter Myers, who now plays for Georgetown College, was also named to the team.

Email newsletter signup

The All-Commonwealth Team serves as a preseason recognition for Kentucky’s top college football performers on the field and in the classroom and values leadership ability and dedication to the team in addition to gridiron glory.

“For the 12th consecutive year, we’re excited to recognize these outstanding young men from the 17 Kentucky colleges and universities that play football,” Frank Minnifield, executive director of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a news release. “Not only do they lead their football teams on the field and in the classrooms, but they are also the future leaders of their communities across Kentucky and around the country.”

McIvor highlights a large group of newcomers to the WKU football program this offseason. The quarterback transferred to WKU after spending three seasons at Abilene Christian, where he was one of the top players at the FCS level. Over three seasons with the Wildcats, he threw for 8,012 yards and 63 touchdowns on 655-of-1089 passing with 21 interceptions. During his final season at Abilene Christian in 2024, the native of San Angelo, Texas, threw for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions on 312-of-499 passing – an average of 294.5 yards through the air per game – while leading his team to the United Athletic Conference title and berth in the FCS Playoffs, where the Wildcats beat Northern Arizona in their first game. He was named a Second Team All-American by FCS Football Central, and was an All-UAC First Team selection at quarterback.

McIvor ranked fourth in the FCS in total passing yards, fifth in passing yards per game, eighth in total offense, sixth in passing touchdowns, ninth in points responsible for, fourth in total completions and seventh in completions per game. In 2023, he posted 17 touchdowns and 1,972 yards with just five interceptions, and in his first year with the program, McIvor had 2,212 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes. He arrived at Abilene Christian after three seasons at Texas Tech, where he did not see any game action.

Jackson, a Brandenburg native who prepped at Meade County High School, has been a starter for the Hilltoppers the past two seasons at tackle. Jackson started all 14 games for WKU at right tackle during the 2024 season, helping anchor the offensive line for the top passing offense in Conference USA. He was named an All-Conference USA Second Team Offense selection, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches, and was named a 2024 Phil Steele Postseason CUSA All-Conference Third Team Offense honoree at offensive tackle.

Wright, a Louisville native who prepped at North Hardin High School, joined the Hilltoppers during the offseason after one season at Austin Peay. He led the Governors in rushing, posting 609 yards and five touchdowns on 115 attempts in 10 games, while also tallying five receptions for 32 yards. Prior to his arrival in Clarksville, Tennessee, Wright spent three seasons at Kentucky, where he appeared in 17 games at running back. He missed the 2023 season due to injury, but played in all 13 games for the Wildcats in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. He finished the season with 39 carries for 130 yards and six receptions for 28 yards. He played in four games in 2021 and redshirted. He posted 118 yards and a touchdown on nine carries that season as a true freshman.

Brackenridge enters his fourth season at WKU. He played in 11 games last year before suffering a season-ending injury in the Nov. 23 game at Liberty. He started WKU’s first five games of the 2024 season at linebacker, and he totaled 23 tackles on the season. Brackenridge had 0.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Williams enters his second season at WKU in 2025. He played in 12 games with 11 starts during his first season on The Hill, and he finished the season with 37 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a pair of interceptions and a pass breakup.

The Hilltoppers are coming off an 8-6 2024 season that saw the team play in the CUSA Championship Game and the Boca Raton Bowl.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23, at Houchens-Smith Stadium.