Purples hold off Warren East for 8-7 win Published 12:38 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Homestanding Bowling Green held off Warren East for an 8-7 baseball victory Monday.

Evan Schallert went 3-for-4 with a triple, Eli Kries was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Landon Gilbert was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Harrison Yates was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Grayson Newman tallied two RBIs and Markell Yates chipped in with an RBI for the Purples.

Trey Duff earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out one batter.

Bowling Green (19-10) was scheduled to play at Barren County on Tuesday.

Carter Bessette was 2-for-3 with an RBI, William Alexander and Brenden Bratcher each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Carson Choate, Trace Cunningham and Matthew Escalera notched one RBI apiece, and Kavien Hinton had a double for the Raiders in the loss.

Warren East (8-18) was set to visit Edmonson County on Tuesday.

South Warren 6, Adair County 5

Grey Pearson drove in two runs to help visiting South Warren earn a 6-5 win against Adair County on Monday.

Griffin Rardin went 2-for-4, Jaxen Decker tallied a double and an RBI, and Brandon Perkins and Ty Croghan each added an RBI for the Spartans.

Camden Page started on the mound and earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) off two hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

South Warren (23-7) was set to host Logan County on Tuesday.

Softball

Warren Central 5, McLean County 3

Parker Hawks went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to pace host Warren Central to a 5-3 win against McLean County on Monday.

Shyanne Pasley was 2-for-3 with a triple, Haylie Baxter was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Adreana Salvador was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Adrianna Olivencia notched a double and an RBI, and Addison Walcher also added a double for the Lady Dragons.

Salvador earned the complete-game win after allowing three runs over seven innings. She struck out 18.

Warren Central (4-15) hosts Edmonson County on Thursday.

Bowling Green 10, Owensboro 7

Addison Darnall went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to spark homestanding Bowling Green to a 10-7 win against Owensboro on Monday.

Emma Lindsey was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Natalie Klein went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Caroline Sharber drove in two runs and Amparo DeJesus finished with a double and an RBI.

Ansley Turner earned the win in relief, allowing one run over 3 1/3 innings. She struck out six.

Bowling Green (17-12) visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.

Warren East 18, Logan County 3

Kennedy Lawson went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to boost visiting Warren East to an 18-3 win in five innings against Logan County on Monday.

Lydia Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, Jordan Brooks went 3-for-4 with a double, Addison Lee was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Autumn Brooks went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Kaylee Jones was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Tristen Lindsey went 2-for-4, Avery Gidcumb drove in two runs and Ashley Parson added an RBI for the Lady Raiders.

Lindsey pitched all five innings for the win, allowing three runs while striking out one.

Warren East (20-10) was scheduled to host Cumberland County on Tuesday.

Logan County (9-14) was set to visit Butler County on Tuesday.

ACS 12, Glasgow 3

Jacie Rice went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lift host Allen County-Scottsville to a 12-3 win against District 15 rival Glasgow on Monday.

Addison Ausbrooks was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Ally Anderson went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Payton Hopkins homered and drove in two runs, and Aubrey Williams also added an RBI for the Lady Patriots.

Ausbrooks earned the win after allowing three runs (one earned) over 4 2/3 innings. She struck out three. Brooklyn Oliver earned the save after pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

ACS (25-3 overall, 5-0 District 15) was slated to host district rival Barren County on Tuesday.

Gracie Walker tallied an RBI for Glasgow (5-17, 0-6), which was set to visit Edmonson County on Tuesday.

Ohio County 5, Butler County 2

Visiting Butler County dropped a 5-2 decision to Ohio County on Monday.

Madison Jones went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Emmalin Mode also notched a double for the Lady Bears in the loss.

Butler County (8-22) was scheduled to host Logan County on Tuesday.