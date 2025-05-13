Hot Rods beat Tourists 2-1 to claim series opener Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Timely hitting and strong pitching led the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a series-opening 2-1 win over the Asheville Tourists in South Atlantic League action Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Asheville (15-19) started the scoring in the fourth inning against Bowling Green starting pitcher Hayden Snelsire. Garret Guillemette reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on a Cristian Gonzalez single and scored on a Kenni Gomez RBI single.

Bowling Green (19-15) responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth against Tourists starter Anderson Brito. After each of the first nine Bowling Green hitters were retired via the strikeout, Émilien Pitre reached on a leadoff walk. Mac Hovath drove in Pitrewith an RBI double, followed by an RBI double from Noah Myers, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

The score stuck the rest of the way, ending in a Bowling Green victory.

Hot Rods reliever Chris Villaman (4-0) nabbed his team-leading fourth win of the season, hurling two hitless innings while striking out two. Brito (0-1) took the loss, throwing five innings while allowing two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Derrick Edington (4) secured the save, tossing a perfect inning.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 11:05 a.m. first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark. Bowling Green sends right-hander T.J. Nichols (2-1, 2.36 ERA), while Asheville is set to counter with righty Bryce Mayer (0-0, 6.75 ERA).