Lady Purples rally past South Warren in region final Published 11:08 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Bowling Green girls’ lacrosse team overcame a slow start to remain unbeaten and claim the Region 1 crown with a 12-6 win over South Warren in Monday’s championship game at Bowling Green Junior High School.

Bowling Green (11-0) overcame a slow start with a dominant second half to win the first ever KHSAA Region 1 title and earn a home game in the opening round of the state tournament.

“I’m really proud of the way the girls played,” BG coach Lisa Correa said. “We got down a little bit early and they just kept fighting. We made a few adjustments and I think that really helped out on the field.”

Bowling Green took a 1-0 lead in the first minute on a goal from Piper Morton, but South Warren (8-7) quickly answered with two goals from Jordynn Brooks to take the lead midway through the first quarter.

Katie Blair White tied the score with her first goal of the night, but the Spartans were able to move back in front 3-2 when Lauren Hamilton scored off an assist from Honette Irakiza late in the first.

The Spartans opened the second with two goals from Carly Scarborough in a 46-second span to give South Warren a 5-2 advantage with 10:49 left in the first half. The flurry prompted a timeout from Correa.

“I think they were just too excited,” Correa said. “We made some defensive adjustments and that really helped. They scored five in the first half and one in the second. I have to credit the defense to that change. They really stepped up.”

BG’s comeback began with goals from White and Boyd in a 24-second span midway through the second quarter. The score remained 5-4 until right before halftime when White was able to beat the clock and tie the score with 1.7 seconds remaining.

“One person gets it going and I feel like that fires up everyone else on the team,” White said. “We all build off each other and gain confidence that way. Once we get going our team feeds off the energy and it gets easier to score.”

Bowling Green was able to take that momentum into the second half. Macy Lindsey scored twice to push the lead to 8-5. After Scarborough scored her third goal of the night to trim the deficit to two, Bowling Green scored four goals in the final three minutes of the third – including White beating the horn again with a goal with 2.8 seconds left in the quarter.

The Lady Purples added one more goal from Boyd in the opening minutes of the fourth.

White finished with five goals for Bowling Green, while Boyd added four goals.

Scarborough’s three-goal night led South Warren.

“We played our best in that first half and unfortunately we just blew it,” South Warren coach Dionna Bartos said. “They came back with the lead and we couldn’t get our ground back up.

“I definitely believe in my girls. We have a shot. They definitely proved it tonight in the first half. We’ve been working hard and I am grateful to have the opportunity to keep pursuing in the playoffs.”

Both teams advance to the state tournament. South Warren will play at Mercy Academy, while Bowling Green host DuPont Manual.

“They’ve got four seniors that are a force,” Correa said. “We will see how we do on Wednesday and I think they are going to be excited to host.”