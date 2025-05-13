Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Donna Kaye Lewis, 81, of Bowling Green passed away on May 2, 2025. She was the daughter of the late Fred Cornwell and the late Veneary Bessinger Montgomery. Donna was born in Bowling Green on December 21, 1943.

Donna loved being outside and was always there to take care of others. Donna was a clerk at the Warren County Clerks office for several years. She was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church and attended Hillvue Heights Church.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert “Bobby” L. Lewis, daughter Stacy Cardwell and sister Fredda Kirk.

She is survived by her son Randy L. Lewis, four grandchildren; Lindsey Akin Marson, Stephanie Schubert, Brittany Akin Hilger and Stephen Lewis, nine great grandchildren, two sisters; Pam Cornwell and Sherri Shoulders and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Donna Lewis will be 10:00 am Saturday May 17, 2025 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday May16th from 5:00 until 7:00 pm and Saturday May 17th from 9:00 am until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Association for Frontaltemporal Degeneration by going to www.theaftd.org.