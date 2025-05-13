FEMA urges Butler residents to access aid resources Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Residents of Butler County who were affected by the April severe weather outbreak are urged to apply for assistance from FEMA after Butler County and a dozen other counties across the state were approved for a federal disaster declaration late last month.

Butler County’s recovery center is located in Morgantown at Gasper River Association of Baptists, 530 Helm Lane. The center is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Eren Strittar, public relations specialist for FEMA Region 5, told the Daily News that personnel from FEMA along with the American Red Cross and the Small Business Administration are on-site to help residents access aid.

Email newsletter signup

She said FEMA is providing grants to homeowners and renters to help with recovery efforts.

“So if you were affected, if you’re a homeowner, or even if you’re renting, you suffer damage to your property, you can go and apply to get financial assistance to help you recover from this disaster,” she said.

Residents can also apply if they suffered damage to vehicles, she said, and assistance is available if residents incurred additional child care expenses due to the storms.

“Each person, each story, each damage is different, so it all depends on (what) each individual needs,” she said.

Family-owned farms and agricultural workers can also access aid, Strittar said, for losses to “tools and equipment.” This includes tractors, plows, sprayers and other farming implements. FEMA states livestock and crops are not covered.

June 25 is the deadline to apply for aid. To apply, residents need to provide their phone number, address, Social Security number, banking information (if direct deposit is chosen) and a “general list” of damage and losses, according to a FEMA press release.

Residents can apply in person or online at disasterassistance.gov. Other ways to apply include through the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 for more information on Kentucky’s flooding recovery.