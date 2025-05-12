TVA announces $40,000 in regional school improvement grants Published 5:50 am Monday, May 12, 2025

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

The Tennessee Valley Authority on Wednesday announced $10,000 grants for Bowling Green High, Dishman-McGinnis Elementary, North Warren Elementary, Edmonson County 5/6 Center and Edmonson County Middle School.

These grants, through TVA’s EnergyRights School Uplift program, total $2.3 million across its coverage region and go toward reducing energy costs and improving learning environments, according to the TVA.

The program partners with local power companies to provide yearlong energy management training at schools to accomplish those two aims, according to the Bowling Green Independent School District.

The Environmental Club and Science Club at BGHS promoted energy conservation this year through efforts that include an Earth Day Celebration and “Power Down Days,” offering incentives for power reduction efforts, according to BGISD.

BGHS students voted to use the grant funding for an indoor garden and aquaponics system along with activities for the school courtyard, including a cornhole set and enlarged chess and checkerboard, according to BGISD.

Dishman-McGinnis STEAM Teacher Kayla Rogers has shared energy-saving tips through her curriculum, and those tips are part of morning weekly meetings at the school, according to BGISD. The school also studies monthly energy efforts through BGISD’s facilities department, BGISD stated.

Dishman-McGinnis will use its funding for school-wide enrichment activities, one being a summer trip to Mammoth Cave, according to BGISD.