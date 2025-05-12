SLIDE SHOW: Purples defeat Raiders 12-6 in region final

Bowling Green’s Macy Lindsey (16) is defended by South Warren’s Jordynn Brooks (33), Lauren Hamilton (16) and Kendal Allison (30) during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Jordynn Brooks (33) drives past Bowling Green’s Macy Lindsey (16) during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Ida Stewart (7) hugs Jordynn Brooks (33) after Brooks scores during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Bowling Green’s Reese Bedo (11) is defended by South Warren’s Lauren Hamilton (16) during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Rachel Marksberry (3) drives past South Warren’s Jordynn Brooks (33) and Bowling Green’s Eva McCay (18) during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Bowling Green’s Katie Blair White (24) cheers as she runs past South Warren players after Bowling Green’s 12-6 win in the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Carly Scarborough (13) catches the ball during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Bowling Green’s Reese Bedo (11) watches as Carsen Lowery (6) gets ready to catch the ball during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
South Warren’s Lilia Compton (2) blocks a goal from Bowling Green’s Piper Boyd (12) during the girls’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Bowling Green players hug and celebrate on the field after winning the girls’ lacrosse region final 12-6 Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)